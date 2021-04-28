Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

