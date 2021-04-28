Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $149.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.