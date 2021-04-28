Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

