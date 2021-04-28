Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE EME opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

