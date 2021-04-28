Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

