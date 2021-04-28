Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE BJ opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,451. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

