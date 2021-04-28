Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.43. 104,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,926. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

