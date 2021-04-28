Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

