Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,555 ($72.58).

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,774.56 ($88.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.70. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,726 ($61.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,471.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,370.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

