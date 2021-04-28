Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

