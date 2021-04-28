Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $12.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

