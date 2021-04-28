Critical Analysis: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $80.43 million 37.52 -$115.38 million ($0.91) -25.21 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 45,286.55 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -12.53

MorphoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intra-Cellular Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 6 4 0 2.40 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys 8.76% 4.51% 2.25% Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Volatility & Risk

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR106, an antibody for atopic dermatitis. It also develops Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

