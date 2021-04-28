Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

