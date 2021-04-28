Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 106,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

