Cribstone Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $8.80 on Wednesday, reaching $440.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,510. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.46 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

