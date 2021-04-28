Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 274,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 181,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,708. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.