Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

