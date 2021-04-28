Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, an increase of 1,219.8% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,187. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.