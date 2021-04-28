Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

CP stock opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

