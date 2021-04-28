Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. 12,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

