Credit Suisse Group Raises Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $83.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $70.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.