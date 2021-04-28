Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Neutral

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FBOHY stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. Forbo has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

