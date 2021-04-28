Cowen Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to “Outperform”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $152.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RL. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

RL opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

