Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

1COV opened at €55.78 ($65.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.45. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

