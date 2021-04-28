Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

