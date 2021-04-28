Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
