Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
