Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

