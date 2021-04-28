Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.
COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
