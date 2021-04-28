Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.