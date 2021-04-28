Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
