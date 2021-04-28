Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

