Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,134,878. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $271.38 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.