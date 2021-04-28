Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 930 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $274.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day moving average is $309.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

