CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $83.40 on Wednesday, hitting $853.40. 22,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $595.49 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $856.66 and its 200 day moving average is $875.35.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $934.45.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

