Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Corning also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

GLW stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

