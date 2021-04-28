Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Corning has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Get Corning alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.