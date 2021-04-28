Cornichon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.