Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. First Republic Bank comprises 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $182.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

