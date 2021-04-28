Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 614,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

