Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.28. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

