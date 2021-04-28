Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.61. 39,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.