Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. 66,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

