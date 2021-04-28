Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

