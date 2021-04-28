Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.30

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 756151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

