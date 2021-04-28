Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.