Contrasting Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Visteon alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visteon and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08 China Automotive Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $109.89, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.16 $70.00 million $2.77 44.33 China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.33 $9.96 million $0.32 14.53

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats China Automotive Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.