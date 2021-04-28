Contrasting Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) & Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Assertio alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assertio and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Assertio presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 540.56%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $215.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.71%. Given Assertio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assertio is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -145.15% -259.36% -55.13% Ligand Pharmaceuticals -11.23% 5.90% 3.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $229.50 million 0.41 -$217.20 million ($3.07) -0.18 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $120.28 million 20.87 $629.30 million $2.11 71.60

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assertio. Assertio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Assertio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, and kidney, and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.