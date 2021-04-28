Contrasting Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arkema 2 6 5 0 2.23

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and Arkema’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.11 $61.46 million N/A N/A Arkema $9.79 billion 1.00 $608.16 million $9.19 13.93

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 1.37% 10.78% 5.36% Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arkema beats CyberAgent on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, and specialty acrylates. It offers adhesive solutions used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tile and flooring adhesives, and waterproofing systems, as well as in automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets; advanced materials used in the automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment; coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, paper, superabsorbents, water treatment, oil and gas extraction, 3D printing, and electronics applications; and industrial intermediate chemicals for the construction, production of refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, and water treatment applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

