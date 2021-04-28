ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.22. ContraFect shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 531,085 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFRX. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ContraFect by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ContraFect by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

