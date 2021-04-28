Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

STZ opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.07. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

