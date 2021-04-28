Connolly Sarah T. Sells 339 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 623,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

