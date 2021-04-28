Connolly Sarah T. Has $978,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.03. 34,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.