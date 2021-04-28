Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $513.06. 21,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

